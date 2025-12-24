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Industry vs Non-Industry Funding for Science
Some thoughts on the role of funding of medical science
Feb 18
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John Mandrola
62
15
5
December 2025
Some Year End Things and A Pro-Tip
Here’s another update of things I’ve worked on.
Dec 24, 2025
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John Mandrola
75
11
2
Do Pictures Change Patient Behaviors?
The Limits of Fear in Medicine
Published on James H. Stein, MD
•
Dec 10, 2025
November 2025
What I believe in Medicine
Dr.
Nov 26, 2025
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John Mandrola
150
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A Fall Update of My Work Outside of the EP Lab
The mornings in Louisville have grown colder.
Nov 16, 2025
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John Mandrola
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October 2025
Medical evidence should not be too technical for doctors
I debated two key opinion leaders last week.
Oct 26, 2025
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John Mandrola
147
31
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July 2025
Prasad Being Forced Out of FDA is a Sad Day for Evidence-Based Medicine
I am sure we will have more to say about the forced resignation of Vinay Prasad over at Sensible Medicine.
Jul 30, 2025
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John Mandrola
328
101
31
June 2025
This Week in Cardiology Podcast is Fixed
I did a deep dive into cardiac imaging, focusing on the use of CTA for the diagnosis of coronary artery disease. I think the anatomic imaging test is…
Jun 22, 2025
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John Mandrola
44
4
5
May 2025
Restoring Gold Standard Science is Far More than Stopping Fraud
Some brief thoughts on the call for Gold Standard Science
May 25, 2025
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John Mandrola
78
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6
Things I have worked on in the last month
The main thing I do, of course, is my work as an electrophysiologist.
May 11, 2025
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John Mandrola
39
5
1
April 2025
Trials That Attempt to Expand Treatment Indications but Do Not Increase Knowledge
My latest column is up over at theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology
Apr 13, 2025
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John Mandrola
51
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March 2025
Big Weekend Coming Up in Cardiology
The American College of Cardiology will meet in Chicago this weekend.
Mar 26, 2025
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John Mandrola
27
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© 2026 John Mandrola
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