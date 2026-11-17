Last week I wrote about the downsides of cheerleading from key opinion leaders in Medicine. My main point is that leaders of medical societies should be far more neutral in their adjudication of medical evidence—especially when they have financial dualities of interest.

Today I want to show you the effect of cheerleading taken to its highest form.

The picture comes from an observational study published in the special issue on left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

It depicts the number of LAAC procedures in the US. Note the absolute number.

This one shows the growth of doctors and hospitals doing the procedure.

In a world where evidence based medicine is the preferred guidepost, you’d expect my next picture to have all the supportive randomized controlled trials interspersed along the way.

Well, here it is, with the help of Claude:

Two trials got the ball rolling before FDA approval in 2016. PROTECT was so marred by internal validity issues, FDA required a second trial. PREVAIL then failed to show noninferiority in its primary endpoint of stroke, systemic embolism and unexplained death. Yet from 2016-2020 there was a steady growth of doctors doing this procedure.

In the middle of the story came the PRAGUE-17 trial which had so few patients and outcomes that it was largely non-informative.

Then, from 2020-2025, there were ZERO trials. Yet you can see the growth.

Now, in 2025, we have learned, after more than a half million implants, that the German CLOSURE AF trial found that the device was both not noninferior and inferior to best medical care, which was mostly oral anticoagulation. And in the industry-sponsored CHAMPION AF trial of LAAC vs oral anticoagulant, there was a 61% increase in ischemic stroke in the LAAC arm and major bleeding was not different.

The easiest conclusion that one can draw from the growth of LAAC procedures and doctors who do this procedure is that evidence has had nothing to do with it.

Proponents might push back and say that many of these procedures were done in patients who cannot take oral anticoagulation. This may be somewhat true but what is also true is that these patients were excluded from the clinical trials.

If evidence is not the cause of LAAC growth, what could be?

By the process of elimination I offer three theories: (Before you discount any of these causal theories, explain to me why LAAC is done much less often in countries with public health systems, such as the UK, Canada and Poland).

The pictures speak for themselves. I have little else to add.

The three most common procedures I do today as an electrophysiologist did not exist when I trained. I learned to do them along the way.

If LAAC was an effective stroke prevention strategy, I would have learned it. But I just can’t see a shred of evidence that it works. Clearly, though, cheerleading has had an effect.

JMM

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