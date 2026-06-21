The popular economist Tyler Cowen advises that in the era of AI, writing has decreased in value. Increased in value are things that AI cannot do: be with people in person. I’ve done a lot of that recently, not so much because TC recommends it, rather, I can’t seem to say no to invitations to speak.

January. London. At the British Cardiovascular Intervention Society (BCIS) Professor David Hildick Smith assigned my lecture as “The 3 worst interventional trials that changed practice nonetheless.” My choices were FAME-2, TRILUMINATE and EARLY TAVR. Notable at this meeting was that my bridge fell off, and I got a central London dentist to glue it back on—for £250. And I saw a fox while running in Hyde Park.

March. New Orleans. ACC. I particapated in one panel discussion, but mainly I was there as a columnist for Medscape. I wrote 5 articles: a preview column, CHAMPION AF, CHIP BCIS, EZ-PAVE, and AVANT GUARD.

April. Paris. European Heart Rhythm Association. My talk was “Common Statistical Biases and Misleading Presentations in Cardiology Trials.” The best part of this meeting was seeing old friends, from Germany, Poland, Martinique and Romania.

April. Chicago. Heart Rhythm Society. My talk was the con part of a debate: “Athletes with AF with a Moderate Stroke Risk Should NOT Be Offered LAAO—A Four-Pronged Argument.” I also recorded a podcast with colleague and friend Dr Nassir Marrouche on the Sham-PVI trial. The host Christopher Kowalewski, MD did an amazing job. Sadly, HRS has become way too industry dominated.

May. Hartford CT. The Jeresaty Symposium is supposedly the oldest CV symposium in the US. My talk was titled “Anticoagulation in the Era of Left Atrial Occlusion Devices.” I accepted this invitation because I rotated at St Francis hospital in internal medicine as a 3rd year medical student at UCONN in 1991. It was a thrill going back home. I had dinner with my Dad and brother—who lives in Suffield CT, a beautiful New England town, which has as its main downside that it is hard to get to.

May. Nyborg Denmark. I gave the opening lecture at the annual meeting of the Danish Cardiac Society. … “Interpretation of Evidence in a Healthcare System Under Pressure Prioritization and Clinical Judgment.” I had the pleasure of getting in two huge bike rides (107km and 75km), one to the north tip of central DK, and the other to the southern end. The rides are etched into my memory not least because of the amazing scenery and pristine roads, but also because both times my ride partner (different guys) pulled the entire time. EVERY SINGLE TIME I have ridden in Northern Europe, my colleagues have put me into the pain cave.

June. Berlin Germany. At the Berlin AF meeting I led a journal club wherein three EP fellows presented the FLECA-ED, CHAMPION AF and AVANT GUARD trials. It was a fun session. Two highlights: one of the hosts of the meeting, Professor Gerd Hindricks, who is one of the most famous electrophysiologists in Europe, greets me with an old fashioned hug. He is such a nice man. And Berlin is a running city. The Tiergarten forest may be the best city run I have ever done.

June. London UK. It was my second trip to the London Arrhythmia Summit. This year my keynote lecture was titled “Signal or Noise? What the AF Evidence Explosion Actually Changes in Practice.” I spoke about how AF clinic has changed dramatically in the last 3-5 years, based on…wait for it…new trials. I also debated Professor Tim Betts on left atrial appendage closure. It’s curious; in cost constrained health systems, wherein the government pays, my argument against LAA closure usually wins. A show of hands confirmed I won the debate.

I remain a full-time electrophysiologist in Louisville. Most of these trips use the weekend as much as possible to reduce time away from clinic and lab.

Many doctors my age (62 years) contemplate retirement. I am the opposite. I feel good; not 40 years old good, but pretty darn good. At 40, my functional threshold power on the bike was about 315 watts. Today it is about 275 watts.

As many of you know, I remain skeptical of all new technology. And that remains, but with one big caveat. Medtronic’s version of PFA ablation with their dual lattice tip catheter (capable of both RF and PFA) has been our workhorse. No conflicts of interest to report. AF ablation has been radically transformed lately. It’s changed the calculus of when to offer the procedure vs other therapies.

We are also using novel pacing techniques. My partner and I were relatively early adopters of conduction system pacing, which is an elegant way to achieve cardiac pacing WITHOUT creating RV-LV dyssynchrony.

Finally, bioengineers have gifted us a pacemaker that looks like a small bullet and has no leads. It’s all contained in the heart. No incision. Leadless pacing is a niche device that has helped patients with specific situations.

On doctoring. Since my time doing this job is decreasing, I seem to enjoy it more than ever. I have this phrase that I like to say out loud: “we help people.”

It’s almost too simple to think about it, but helping people is what gives the job meaning. And a job with meaning is the best antidote for burnout.

The other reason not to retire yet is our team. My first slide in these lectures is a picture of our hospital. It’s a small, non-academic place located in a medium sized city. But inside that hospital is our great team of people who I respect immensely. My partners, our APRN’s, PA’s and medical assistants all get along well. It’s such a nice work family.

You can read or listen to my work in a few places:

At TheHeart.org on Medscape as a columnist.

The This Week in Cardiology Podcast. The transcript is on Medscape. ITunes link. Spotify link. I try to give the week’s study a fair analysis. Every Friday.

I write the Study of the Week (Monday) on the Sensible Medicine substack. I am also one of the three editors of that substack. SM is doing well. It’s a joy to publish non-industry-conflicted content. Sensible Medicine also hosts a Fortnight in Medicine Podcast, which I participate in. We are happy to welcome our friend Vinay Prasad back after his sabbatical.

And of course, you can follow my feed on X @DrJohnM

Thanks for your support. JMM