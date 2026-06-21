Stop and Think

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Andrea Dunlap's avatar
Andrea Dunlap
4d

thanks for this column its interesting to know more about you and how your work impacts your topics and discussions. Your honest and through review of topics has given me new faith in medicine - we just need more doctors like you!

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ian stewart's avatar
ian stewart
4d

Hello Dr. Mandrola, I remember in the Haywire Heart you had developed AFIB. In later articles you said you would not consider an ablation. How at your current age can you sustain 275 watts for 20ish minutes without tripping into AFIB? I'm a little older than you, 68, had an ablation RF) in 2021 for proximal AFIB + flutter. It was successful. No AFIB since verified by multiple 2 week holters and I use a fourth frontier chest monitor anytime I exercise. Cyclist, road, gravel, MTB, XC ski in winter. The only issue I was left with is a hyper sensitive sympathetic system. It appears the ablation did some remodeling of the autonomic system. I can damp it with metoprolol but any continuous elevated HR above 120-130bpm results in many and linked PVCs and PACs. PACs I was told to ignore but the PVCs worry me. When I was really fit (road/mtb racing in my 30s+) my resting heart rate was 28ishbpm. Any info would help as in Canada the cardiologists have no idea what to do with people who exercise above a brisk walk. cheers

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