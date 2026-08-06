Stop and Think

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Neil Steinmetz's avatar
Neil Steinmetz
1d

I’m not a cardiologist but I definitely agree about the importance of CAST.

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860204's avatar
860204
8h

Thank you so much for this reminder of reality. Having finished medical school in 1970 and after completing an orthopedic residency in 1978 I have experienced numerous examples of radical changes in recommended treatments for common problems: use of hardware to stabilize open fractures, duration of “prophylactic“ antibiotic use, recommended anticoagulant programs in relationship to joint replacement, etc., etc. Once again, we often find it so difficult to accept the reality, as surgeons ,that sometimes the best thing to do is unknown.

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