Stop and Think

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Larry J Miller MD's avatar
Larry J Miller MD
Jul 26

John, I'm sure you misspoke.

"Nothing about selection of patients or trial procedures are nefarious".

Truth is that everything about patient selection and trial procedures IS nefarious, if conducted or supported by Big Pharma. The "C" suite spends millions to design and conduct trials that have been predetermined to make their particular drug look amazing. And if per chance the trial did not achieve their nefarious goals, they will burry the data and never report it. Having worked on the other side for many years, I can vouch for this. Bogus studies equal big profits. Most doctors are naive and believe Big Pharma is operating in the best interest of their patients. That is why they get away with this egregious behavior. Thanks for pointing out inconsistencies and helping us evaluate what is real and what is hype.

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M Makous's avatar
M Makous
Jul 26

A recent good illustration of the efficacy-effectiveness gap is Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir/ritonavir). The trial used for the initial approval enrolled relatively young and healthy subjects with no evidence of prior illness or vaccination. The enrollment period was mainly during the delta wave of covid, with just a short period as omicron was taking over the pandemic. Reminder: delta caused rather more serious illness compared to omicron. Even with these cherry-picked patients, the treatment effect was modest, and crucially for a germ that no longer existed. Paxlovid has many drug-drug interactions, making it a challenge to use.

I never prescribed Paxlovid because there were no real-world patients who met the conditions of enrollment in the efficacy trial.

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