Stop and Think

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James H. Stein, MD's avatar
James H. Stein, MD
3dEdited

John, thank you so much for this super post. Coincidentally I just covered the same topic with the same math, but from the standpoint of blood tests for early cancer detection, the so-called “liquid biopsies.“. You added the philosophy and I really appreciated it. https://jamesstein18.substack.com/p/multi-cancer-early-detection-tests?r=p5sxn&utm_medium=ios

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William Hiser's avatar
William Hiser
3d

I share your concern about why more physicians do not follow the constrained vision. However, I have read much of Thomas Sowell in the past but never Conflict of visions. But the concept of the unconstrained versus constrained vision seems to be in the pattern of a several 1000-year old conflict between Plato and Aristotle. The idea of the deductive versus inductive reasoning. I have just finished reading Arthur Herman's The Cave and the Light and I am going to read it again. It covers 2500 years of the philosophy of the conflict of this vision and its impact on society, politics as well as science. I took this moment to upgrade my subscription to paid. After 30 years in medicine I am starting to understand what I see things so differently than many other physicians.

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